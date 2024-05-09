SSLC exam results: Mysuru’s Jahnavi and Dhanvee emerge toppers

S. Jahnavi of BKSVB High School in Vijayanagar and D.S. Dhanvee of Sri Sadvidya High School, Vijayanagar, have topped Mysuru district scoring 623 marks out of 625 in the SSLC examination the results of which were announced on Thursday, May 9. The outstanding 99.68 per cent marks that Ms. Jahnavi and Ms. Dhanvee have come under praise even as several students from the government schools have put up a brilliant show in the examination this year, scoring above 600 marks.

While one student has scored 622 marks, five and three students have scored 621 and 620 marks each respectively.

Pratham S. Bharadwaj of Vijaya Vittala English Medium High School has secured 622 marks while Disha Varma J. of Sri Sadvidya High School, Kavyashree A. of Sadvidya High School, Bhumika R. of Marimallappa’s High School, Sudeepta B. of Vijaya Vittala English Medium School and Pragathi S. of BKSVB High School have scored 621 marks each.

Anvitha Bhat of Savithri Convent High School, Srigowri S. Kumar of Sadvidya English Medium High School, and Sudeeksha M.D. of Vijaya Vittala English Medium High School have scored 620 marks each.

As many as 29 students from the government schools have scored marks between 600 and 618. Bandhavya H.M. of Adarsha Vidyalaya at Deburu in Nanjangud taluk is a top scorer among the government schools as she got 618 marks. Sneha S. of Government Adarsha Vidyalaya of Chikkahunsur in Hunsur taluk has bagged 613 marks.

Several Adarsha Vidyalaya students have scored above 600 marks in the examination, making their schools and teachers proud.

Like last year, the students from rural areas put up an outstanding performance in the examination, despite infrastructural deficiencies and lack of facilities unlike their urban counterparts.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu said 148 schools out of 608 schools, including 45 government schools, have achieved 100 per cent results. Ten aided and 93 unaided schools have registered cent per cent results.

As many as 18,002 students from rural areas and 14,081 students from urban areas have passed the examination, registering 86.71 per cent and 87.81 per cent results respectively.

A total of 15,275 students from English medium and 16,807 students from Kannada medium have passed the examination. 93.61 per cent of English medium students passed the examination while 82.12 per cent of Kannada medium students and 8.33 percent Urdu medium students have cleared the examination.

Sri Sadvidya High School Headmistress Mamatha K. congratulated Ms. Dhanvee and two other students who excelled in the SSLC examination, at the school on Thursday morning soon after the results were announced. BKSVB High School Vice-Principal Prafulla felicitated Jahnavi S. for her outstanding result. Her parents also joined the celebration.

Marimallappa’s High School Secretary K.N. Panchakshara Swamy and school heads greeted the meritorious students soon after the results were announced.

Sadvidya High School (N.S. Road) Head Master Ramachandra Bhat felicitated the top-scoring students of the school.

Jahnavi S., a student of Belluru Kamalamma Subbanna Vidya Bhavana High School in Vijayanagar, has scored 125 in Sanskrit, 100 in English, 100 in Kannada, 98 in Mathematics, 100 in Science, and 100 in Social Studies. “I was expecting this result since I had done well in the examinations,” she said while crediting the result on a focused approach towards her studies.

She aspires to take up science in pre-university education and graduate as a Computer Science engineer. “My aim is to finish my engineering and take up a job immediately to support my family,” she said.

D.S. Dhanvee, the student of Sadvidya High School, Vijayanagar, said, “My parents are my role models. I credit my success in the examination to my teachers and parents. I was expecting a good result and I am very happy with my success,” she said.

