SSLC exam results: Mysuru district jumps to 7th rank in Karnataka

A stellar performance by the students helped Mysuru district improve its overall ranking in the SSLC examination, the results of which were announced, on Thursday, May 9. Because of their impressive show in the exam, the district’s ranking jumped to 7th from 19th position achieved last year, to earn a place in Karnataka’s top ten rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district was placed in the 16th position in the 2022 examination and its ranking slipped last year but made a big comeback this year, putting up an incredible show.

Out of 38,175 students who appeared for the examination in the district, 32,639 students have passed out of the examination, registering a pass percentage of 85.5. Like last year, the girls have outshined boys with 92 per cent results while the boys have secured 85.2 per cent results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing happiness over the results, Deputy Director of Public Instruction H.K. Pandu said the department and the schools together worked as a team to improve the results as an action plan was devised in August last year for improving the results and bring Mysuru in the top five position.

“The larger focus on the students who were average in studies and all efforts were made to better their performance, providing them special attention by the teachers. This played a key role in improving the results. The schools – government, aided and unaided – identified students on their performance and accordingly they got the coaching. Their parents were too kept in the loop on their children’s studies so that they too can support the department’s efforts,” the DDPI said.

The Mysuru District Team which was constituted to work towards improving the results in top five ranks, coordinated with the schools and developed strategies for bringing about the desired results. The BEOs, BRCs and others in the taluks ably supported the goals along with the heads of schools and the teachers. All of them together were instrumental in bringing the change coming through with the hard work and dedication of the students, he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was from the day one we started working on the examination since the district had secured 19th place in the last year’s examination. Meetings with the BEOs and the school authorities, collecting details on the steps taken and efforts being made in connection with the SSLC students was crucial in achieving the result. The tasks which were entrusted through the system were competently adhered to and the result is before everyone,” the DDPI said.

Mr. Pandu said the department had the goal of bringing Mysore among the State’s top five ranks in the examination. Nevertheless, the goal has almost been achieved with 7th place.

Mr. Pandu said three students have scored 623 marks in the district, including a student from a government school. “We are collecting the details.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.