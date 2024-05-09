ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka SSLC exam results 2024 | Identical marks in class 10 exam-1 for twin sisters in Mysuru

Updated - May 09, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 05:35 pm IST

R. Bhumika is the top scorer of the school in Mysuru. She scored 621 marks in the examination

The Hindu Bureau

The management of Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru congratulating the toppers of the SSLC examination, on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

It was a happy moment for Anjali Shastri and Aditi Shastri of Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru as the twin sisters scored identical marks in the SSLC examination. The results of the class 10 exam-1 were announced on May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results updates

The twins scored 619 marks out of 625, drawing appreciation from the school management. They were felicitated along with other toppers of the school. School Secretary K.N. Panchakshara Swamy and the school authorities congratulated the students on their achievement.

Class 10 exam-1 results | Bagalkot girl tops SSLC in Karnataka

The twin sisters are residents of Agrahara. Their friends expressed happiness on their success, and were especially thrilled about the duo scoring the same marks.

R. Bhumika is the top scorer of the school. She scored 621 marks in the examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US