SSLC exam provisional time table announced

06 January 2022 23:08 IST

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board on Thursday announced the provisional time table of Class X SSLC exams for the academic year 2021-22. The examinations will be held from March 28 to April 11.

If anyone has objections to the provisional timetable, they can email them to dpikseeb@gmail.com or write to the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board before January 14.

The dates and subjects are as follows: March 28: First Language; March 30: Second Language; April 4: Mathematics; April 6: Social Science; April 8: Third Language; and April 11: Science.