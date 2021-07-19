SSLC exam passes off on a smooth note

KALABURAGI

19 July 2021 19:29 IST

The two-day SSLC exam was conducted smoothly across the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region on day one, amid COVID-19 concerns. Students appeared for the Science, Maths and Social Science papers which were in multiple choice questions format.

In Kalaburagi, of the 38,345 students registered to write the exam, 37,987 students appeared and 358 students remained absent.

As many as seven students suffering from health issues were allowed to take the exam in a room. One student who was suspected to be COVID-19 positive also wrote the exam in another room. As many as 382 students were allowed to change their exam centres in the district.

As many as 27,999 students wrote the examination in 164 centres in Bidar district and 303 students were absent. Of the 30,503 students registered to write the examination in Raichur district, 30,257 students were present and 246 students were absent.

In Yadgir, 16,584 students wrote the exam in 92 examination centres and 327 students were absent. As many as 42,743 students appeared for the exam across 222 centres established in Ballari district and 624 students remained absent.

In Koppal district, a total of 20,738 students registered for the exam, of which 20,655 students appeared and 83 remained absent. As many as 343 students changed their examination centres.

The number of examination centres was increased from 584 to 967 in the six districts of Kalyana Karnataka region.