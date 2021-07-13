SSLC exam: OMR sheets to be pre-printed and colour-coded

As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the final exams scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22.

They will also have the student’s photograph, which will be verified by invigilators

SSLC students, who will appear for their final examination next week, will get OMR sheets with their names and register number printed on it. It will also have a photograph of the student, which will be verified by the examination staff. SSLC students who appear for the examination will only have to sign on the OMR sheets.

V. Sumangala, director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, said the OMR sheets will be of different colours so that there is no confusion among students. “First language and mathematics OMR sheets will be pink, second language and science sheets will be orange, while third language and social science OMR sheets will be green,” she said.

As there will would be no conventional method of evaluation this year, the time taken to evaluate and announce the results will would be faster. “The machine will read the OMR sheets. So students who will get multiple choice questions will have to carefully shade the right option in the OMR sheet. They also have to ensure that they do not scratch or shade on the OMR sheet unnecessarily,” a KSEEB official said.

As many as 8.76 lakh students have registered for the final examinations scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22. Each subject paper will be of 40 marks and three papers will be conducted one each day for three hours. “Students will be given three question papers and three OMR sheets of different colours so that there is no confusion and they use the right OMR sheets for the right subjects,” Ms. Sumangala added.

Every year, the board took around 35 days to announce the results. This year, they expect to announce results in a fortnight. Parents, teachers, and students are happy with the colour coding of the OMR sheets. “Students have been told that they will be given all three question papers and OMR sheets in the beginning and that they can attempt the papers in any order they wish to. It is best that the sheets are colour coded so that the scope for errors are minimised,” said Paramesh S., parent of a class 10 student.

D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said managements have sent videos on the colour-coded OMR sheets and have asked students to take online mock tests to familiarise themselves with the new pattern of the examination.

The SSLC examination pattern was changed and the duration of the examination was reduced due to the second wave of COVID 19 infections in the state

Free travel

In view of SSLC examination being conducted next week, the BMTC has said that students can travel from their residence and examination centres by showing their hall tickets. They can also avail free travel in KSRTC buses.