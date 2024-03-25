SSLC exam off to smooth start in Mysuru

March 25, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The SSLC examination got off to a smooth start in Mysuru district on Monday. As many as 40,337 students are appearing for the examination for the academic year 2023 to 24.

The examination began in 132 centers across the district including 42 in Mysuru city alone. The exams conclude on April 6.

The Department of Public Instruction has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the exam. Police security had been deployed outside the examination centres with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc clamped in a 200-meter radius from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

In some centres, the students were told not to carry electronic gadgets inside the examination hall. The exam centres are equipped with CCTVs.

All photocopy shops around the exam centres had been asked to shut down business till the day’s exam gets over.

Parents were seen dropping off their children to the exam centres. In some centres, the school authorities wished the students all the best for their exams, presenting them flowers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.