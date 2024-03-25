GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SSLC exam off to smooth start in Mysuru

March 25, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
SSLC students at a centre in Mysuru on Monday as the annual examination got off to a smooth start in the district. The examination began in 132 centers across the district including 42 in Mysuru city alone. The exams conclude on April 6.

SSLC students at a centre in Mysuru on Monday as the annual examination got off to a smooth start in the district. The examination began in 132 centers across the district including 42 in Mysuru city alone. The exams conclude on April 6. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The SSLC examination got off to a smooth start in Mysuru district on Monday. As many as 40,337 students are appearing for the examination for the academic year 2023 to 24.

The examination began in 132 centers across the district including 42 in Mysuru city alone. The exams conclude on April 6.

The Department of Public Instruction has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the exam. Police security had been deployed outside the examination centres with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPc clamped in a 200-meter radius from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

In some centres, the students were told not to carry electronic gadgets inside the examination hall. The exam centres are equipped with CCTVs.

All photocopy shops around the exam centres had been asked to shut down business till the day’s exam gets over.

Parents were seen dropping off their children to the exam centres. In some centres, the school authorities wished the students all the best for their exams, presenting them flowers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.