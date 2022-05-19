SSLC exam in Karnataka: Result came as no surprise for topper Bhumika

A file photo of students coming out from an SSLC exam centre in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

It was celebration time for B.R. Bhumika, who is one of the toppers in Karnataka in the SSLC exams by scoring 625 marks out of 625. The results were declared on May 19. But the result did not come as a surprise for Bhumika. “I expected to top the exams,” she told The Hindu.

Bhumika, coming from rural background, is a student of Government High School at Yelanadu in Chikkanayakanahalli taluk in Tumakuru district. Besides hard work, Bhumika attributed her academic success to her parents and teachers.

“My parents and teachers encouraged me to prepare well and asked me not to worry about the rank,” she said.

Bhumika plans to take the guidance of her parents and teachers while choosing the stream in pre-university.

Her father, B.M. Ravindranath, is a Kannada teacher in the school of which she a student. He had expected his daughter to be among the top scorers, but not a State topper. “She has worked very hard. The hard work has paid off,” he added.

Bhumika attributed her achievements to hard work and dedication. About her study schedule, she used to revise the lessons right from day one, referred to text books and focused on science and mathematics. She had not attended any tuition class; the inputs from her teachers and regular revision helped her perform well, she stated.

Sahana Mahantesh Rayar, a native of Sattigeri in Soundatti taluk of Belagavi district, also scored 625 out of 625 marks.

She is the daughter of Mahantesh, who owns a grocery store in Sattigeri village. She is one among three siblings. She wants to become a doctor and serve people in rural area.

Aishwarya Laxman Kanse, another topper, is from Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School at Karjol in Vijayapura district. She wants to become an IAS officer, contribute to the nation’s development and serve the poor people.

She is one of three daughters of Laxman who is a government primary school teacher at Arkera village in Vijayapura district.

Ten students each from Belagavi and Vijayapura districts scored 625/625 in the SSLC exams.

Twins from Belagavi – Vaibhav Hongal and Vaishnavi Hongal — did exceedingly well. Vaibhav got 94% marks while his twin sister Vaishnavi got 93% marks. Their mother Sujata Hongal informed that while Vaishnavi got 100% marks in mathematics, Vaibhav got 100% marks in social science.