Karnataka SSLC exam from June 25

Bengaluru

18 May 2020 15:36 IST

The SSLC examination will begin on June 25 and end on July 4, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar here on Monday.

Around 8.48 lakh students have registered for the examination. Meanwhile, the second PU English examination will be held on June 18.

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the SSLC examination will be held across 2,879 centres. Social distancing will be maintained in the centres.

He said that wearing mask will be made mandatory while writing the exam. Bharat Scouts and Guides will provide mask for every student.

Students will have to undergo thermal screening before entering the examination centres. “Those who are unwell will be made to sit in another room and write the examination,” he said. Sanitisers will also be kept at all centres.

The SSLC examination was scheduled to be held on March 27 and was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.