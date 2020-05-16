SSLC exam dates to be announced next week

Bengaluru

16 May 2020 23:28 IST

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, after meeting with officials on Saturday, said that the dates for the SSLC examination will be announced next week.

Over eight lakh students had registered for the exam that was originally scheduled to be held on March 27.

To help students prepare, the department has also begun conducting refresher classes on Doordarshan. The department will also take a decision on all the precautionary measures to be observed in examination halls.

