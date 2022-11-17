SSLC exam: 165 underperforming schools to get more attention

November 17, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

As many as 165 schools – both government and aided – out of 750 high schools in Mysuru district that did not do well in SSLC examination this year (2021-22) are under the focus of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI). A new approach has been worked out by it for improving results in next year’s examination, roping in various government departments for achieving its goal.

A 80-point agenda has been readied which will be enforced in all those schools starting this month for bringing in changes that are necessary for improving results as only a few months left for the examination.

The results for 2021-22 announced early this year were impressive with the district registering a pass percentage of 91.8 which was the highest in recent years. But, the goal now is to achieve a pass percentage of 95.

In addition to the officers of the DPI, the heads of various departments in the city and taluks will be paying visit to the schools under their supervision twice a month and submit a monthly status report to the office of Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Mysuru. Acting on the report, the DDPI will be issuing appropriate instructions to the respective schools for showing progress as per the 80-point agenda.

Including the Deputy Commissioner, and the ZEP CEO, the officers will be adopting schools with the vision of improving SSLC results, motivating the children and bringing in changes for academic progress.

“All 165 schools will be adopted under the school adoption programme for improving SSLC results. Every school will be under continuous focus until they show expected progress,” said DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs.

He told The Hindu that the 80-point agenda for 2023 had been shared with the heads of departments and the heads of the respective schools seeking their support. The officers who adopt the schools will be interacting with the children and teachers and record their observations in their report that is submitted on the 5 th of every month for evaluation, until the examination gets over.

The strategy for improving SSLC results by way of adopting the schools was discussed in detail in the video conference conducted by the Minister for Primary and Secondary Education recently. Accordingly, the steps had been taken up with the mission for improving results, he explained.

In 2021-22, out of 36,128 students who wrote the examination, 33,012 had passed. In 2019-20, the pass percentage was 74.45. Periyapatna taluk topped the district with 94.64 per cent passes. Most taluks did well as the results are like this - H.D. Kote (93.77), Hunsur (93.64), Mysuru rural (93.27), Nanjangud (92.10), T.Narsipur (91.03) and K.R. Nagar (87.35). In Mysuru city, Mysuru North and Mysuru South registered 89.07 and 88.67 pass percentage respectively.

Importantly, the performance of rural students was better than their counterparts in urban areas this year. Out of 19,950 students who appeared for the examination from rural areas, 18,527 cleared the same with the pass percentage of 92.87. Out of 16,178 students who appeared from the urban centres, 14,485 cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 89.54.

The pass percentage in government institutions was 89.88. Out of 16,125 students from government schools, 14,493 passed the examination. The pass percentage in aided institutions was 90.32 with 6,997 out of 7,747 students clearing the examination. The pass percentage in unaided institutions was 94.01 and 11,552 students out of 12,256 cleared the examination.