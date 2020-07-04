SSLC evaluation: KSEEB steps up safety measures for teachers

A total of 67,000 evaluators have been roped in to evaluate answer scripts of about 8.48 lakh SSLC students.

Bengaluru

04 July 2020 23:02 IST

Board to increase number of centres and provide transport for evaluators

After completing SSLC examination, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is now vested with the responsibility of conducting the evaluation process. With COVID-19 cases rising by the day, the safety of evaluators is priority.

The board has decided to increase the number of evaluation centres and provided transport facilitates for staff grading papers. A total of 67,000 evaluators have been roped in to evaluate answer scripts of about 8.48 lakh students.

V. Sumangala, Director of the board, said that the jurisdictional Block Education Officers have been directed to make a list of teachers who may need transport facilities to their respective centres. “Our evaluation has always been decentralised in the districts. This time, we will make arrangements for all evaluators, keeping in mind their safety,” she said, and added that the movement of teachers will be restricted. They would be asked to report for duty to centres within their district.

While last year, evaluation took place at 228 centres, this year there will be another 51 centres. The evaluation has been scheduled to be conducted between July 13 to 30.

K.G. Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instruction, said that a standard operating procedure (SOP) for evaluation will soon be issued by the board. A maximum of 14 evaluators will be allowed to sit in one classroom.

There will also be a health screening booth at the evaluation centres and teachers will have to undergo thermal screening and wear masks while grading papers. They will also be asked to sanitise their hands regularly.

The board will also issue strict instructions and ask teachers who are unwell and have symptoms such as cough, fever or cold to not report to work. In addition, those who have given their swabs for a COVID-19 test should not come to the evaluation centre until they receive a negative result. Teachers above 55 years and those with serious health conditions are exempt from reporting for duty.