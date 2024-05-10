SSLC Class 10 Exam-1 results | Yadgir’s poor performance continues

The poor performance of Yadgir district in SSLC results has continued, as it has stood in 35th place in the statewide rank list. Last year too, it was in 35th place, and nothing has improved in this year’s result despite efforts.

As many as 16,989 students appeared for the examinations, and of them, 9,264 (54.53%) passed. The details of the students who appeared and passed the exams are as follows:

Shahapur

5,260 students (2,524 boys and 2,736 girls) appeared for the examinations, and of them, 3,158 (11,337 boys and 1,821 girls) passed with 60.04%.

Surpur

5,587 students (2,844 boys and 2,743 girls) appeared in examinations, and of them, 2,651 students (1,091 boys and 1,560 girls) passed with 47.45%.

Yadgir

6,142 students (2,955 boys and 3,187 girls) appeared in examinations, and of them, 3,455 students (1,431 boys and 2,024 girls) passed with 56.25%.

Rural and urban area results

In the rural area, 11,835 students, including 5,859 boys and 5,976 girls, appeared in examinations, and of them, 6,072 students, including 2,484 boys and 3,588 girls, passed with 51.31%.

In the urban area, as many as 5,154 students, including 2,464 boys and 2,690 girls, appeared for examinations, and of them, 3,192 students — 1,375 boys and 1,817 girls — passed with 61.93%. When compared, students from urban areas are ahead of those from rural areas.

As per data, of the students who were studying in Morarji Desai and Corporation schools, 11,039 students, including 5,064 boys and 5,975 girls, appeared in examinations, and of them, 5,177 students, including 1,860 boys and 3,317 boys passed with 46.90%

Toppers

Students who secured 600 marks and above out of 625:

Sharanabasava: 620/625

Spoorthi and Gayatri: 612/625

Karthik P.R.: 611/625

Bhanupriya: 610/625

Sanjana and Shrushti: 608/625

Manasa: 607/625

Shantaraj, Sharada, Sumayya, Arpitha, Bhoomi: 606/625

Prabhu and Shashikumar: 605/625

Chaitra, Shashirekha, Viresh, Sagar, Ummeyeman, Shivani: 604/625

Pavitra, Suprita: 603/625

Syeda Aseema Tahareen: 602/625

Amaresh, Avinash, Mallanagowda, Sanjana, Bhoomika, Sulochana: 601/625

Srushti, Devika, Shreya, and Suchit: 600/625

