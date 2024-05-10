ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC Class 10 Exam-1 results | Shraddha V.K., Venkatesh R. emerge district toppers in Kalaburagi with 620 marks

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 12:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Despite exemplary scores, Kalaburagi district dropped to 34th position among district-wise results this year

The Hindu Bureau

Shraddha V. Kumbar of SBR Public school secured 620 marks. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kalaburagi district slipped from 28th position from last year to 34th place this year in SSLC examination pass percentage. However, students from a few institutions managed to secure top marks with their outstanding performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students of Sharanabasaveshwar Residential School brought laurels to the institute with their sterling performance in Class 10 examination-1.

Shraddha V. Kumbar and Venkatesh R. have emerged as district toppers securing 620/ 625 marks (99.2%); followed by Veerprasad G with 619 marks (99.04%) and Manya A. Gouda with 618 marks (98.88%).

ADVERTISEMENT

Venkatesh R Kulkarni of SBR Public school secured 620 marks. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 As many as 35 students scored above 95% and 103 students secured above 90% in SBR Residential Public School.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chaitra, a student of Kannada Convent School, secured 619 marks (99.04%).

Bhagyashree S. of SRN Mehta School secured 617 marks (98.72%) ; Md. Saad Ahmed Raza scored 616 marks (98.56%); Shreya P.K. and Srihari Reddy both secured 614 marks (98.24%) each. Around 29 students of SRN Mehta School scored above 95%. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US