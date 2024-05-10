SSLC Class 10 Exam-1 results | Shraddha V.K., Venkatesh R. emerge district toppers in Kalaburagi with 620 marks

Kalaburagi district slipped from 28th position from last year to 34th place this year in SSLC examination pass percentage. However, students from a few institutions managed to secure top marks with their outstanding performances.

Students of Sharanabasaveshwar Residential School brought laurels to the institute with their sterling performance in Class 10 examination-1.

Shraddha V. Kumbar and Venkatesh R. have emerged as district toppers securing 620/ 625 marks (99.2%); followed by Veerprasad G with 619 marks (99.04%) and Manya A. Gouda with 618 marks (98.88%).

As many as 35 students scored above 95% and 103 students secured above 90% in SBR Residential Public School.

Chaitra, a student of Kannada Convent School, secured 619 marks (99.04%).

Bhagyashree S. of SRN Mehta School secured 617 marks (98.72%) ; Md. Saad Ahmed Raza scored 616 marks (98.56%); Shreya P.K. and Srihari Reddy both secured 614 marks (98.24%) each. Around 29 students of SRN Mehta School scored above 95%.

