SSLC Class 10 Exam-1 results | Chikkodi boy gets the second highest marks in Karnataka

Siddanth Naikaba Gadagi from Acharya Subalasagar High School in Shedabal village near Kagwad in Chikkodi educational district in Belagavi has got 624 out of 625 marks in the SSLC exam results that were announced on May 9. He has scored cent percent marks in all subjects except in English where he got 99 marks. He dreams of becoming an IAS officer. He is a day boarder and cycled to his school six kilometres everyday. His father is a farmer.

He studied for six hours everyday, from around 6 p.m. to midnight. He would revise his lessons by writing them out repeatedly and reading out aloud. The teachers helped him out by providing tips about writing concise answers. They introduced an innovative method of studying, where students read a chapter and picked what they thought were important questions.

“We had to frame 20 questions every day from all important subjects. The school removed the fear of examinations by holding practice examinations every week. Real-time examinations were held in the last one month before the final examinations. That was really helpful,’‘ he said.

District in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi has congratulated the student, his teachers and parents.

