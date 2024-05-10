ADVERTISEMENT

SSLC Class 10 Exam-1 results | Chikkodi boy gets the second highest marks in Karnataka

Published - May 10, 2024 12:58 pm IST - Belagavi

Siddanth Naikaba Gadagi scored cent percent marks in all subjects except in English where he got 99 marks. He dreams of becoming an IAS officer.

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Belagavi 09 05 2024. Siddhanth Gadage from Sedbal in Belagavi district who got the second rank to the state. special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Siddanth Naikaba Gadagi from Acharya Subalasagar High School in Shedabal village near Kagwad in Chikkodi educational district in Belagavi has got 624 out of 625 marks in the SSLC exam results that were announced on May 9. He has scored cent percent marks in all subjects except in English where he got 99 marks. He dreams of becoming an IAS officer. He is a day boarder and cycled to his school six kilometres everyday. His father is a farmer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He studied for six hours everyday, from around 6 p.m. to midnight. He would revise his lessons by writing them out repeatedly and reading out aloud. The teachers helped him out by providing tips about writing concise answers. They introduced an innovative method of studying, where students read a chapter and picked what they thought were important questions.

“We had to frame 20 questions every day from all important subjects. The school removed the fear of examinations by holding practice examinations every week. Real-time examinations were held in the last one month before the final examinations. That was really helpful,’‘ he said.

District in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi has congratulated the student, his teachers and parents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US