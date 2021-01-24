SSLC answer scripts to have QR code

It will have details of students, eliminating any scope for malpractice

For the first time, the answer scripts for SSLC students will be affixed with QR code. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has decided to introduce this step to prevent malpractice. The exam is tentatively scheduled to take place from June 14 to 27.

With the QR code, students will not be able to use answer scripts of other students or add their own sheets. The code will have all the particulars of the student, which includes the name, roll number, and the subject name of the examination, said an official. This will help authorities easily identify to which student the script belongs to even if there are errors made while writing the roll number.

“Very often when students ask for additional sheets, the papers get misplaced during evaluation or the student does not tag them properly and we cannot locate them. Putting the QR code will help in identifying to which student the answer sheet belongs to,” an official said. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the board.

Apart from cracking down on malpractice, the board also plans to improve the quality of answer scripts for the 2021 examination.

“We will ensure that the answer papers are A4 size with 70 GSM paper,” a senior official of the Department of Public Instruction stated.

Each answer script will have 24 pages for all papers, barring mathematics which will have 36 pages. With the size of the answer sheets being increased, students will get three lines extra per page. Overall, the students will get two pages extra in the main answer booklet.

According to KSEEB officials, only 2% of students ask for additional sheets. The number of pages in the additional sheets has also been increased from 4 to 24 pages.

The move has been welcomed by students, parents, and school managements. “It is good that the board is streamlining the process to eliminate manual errors,” said Sujata S., mother of an SSLC student.