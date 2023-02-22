SRSH leader may contest polls as MES candidate

February 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Belagavi

Ramakant Konduskar, founder of Sri Ram Sena-Hindustan (SRSH), is likely to contest the Assembly elections as a Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti candidate.

SRSH is a splinter group of Sri Ram Sene, founded by Hindutva proponent Pramod Mutalik.

Mr. Kondsukar was a loyal follower of Mr. Mutalik for decades but they parted ways owing to some differences before the 2013 polls.

On Wednesday, Mr. Konduskar began a Maratha Samman Padayatra from Yallur village, a stronghold of the MES.

He also addressed a press conference in which he said that Marathi speakers are being discriminated against by the Karnataka government. He said that the padayatra is being taken out to uphold the rights of the Marathi speaking communities in the district.

He, however, told The Hindu that it is too premature to say that if he will contest or not. “Some of my followers are keen that I contest. I am not sure of the party, though. I will reveal all at the right time,” he said.

On Monday, he attended a meeting of MES leaders who are trying to take a delegation to Mumbai to meet the Maharashtra Chief Minister and other leaders seeking support for their demand for merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra.

Mr. Konduskar has unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate. He campaigned for some BJP candidates in 2018, but fell out with the party leaders later.

He is also facing the charge of rioting, assault, attempt to murder, intimidation, voluntarily hurting a public servant, causing grievous hurt, mischief, promoting enmity between different groups and burning of property. However, he is not convicted in any of these cases.

He got involved in a public spat with MLAs Anil Benake and Abhay Patil, who, he said, have taken some Union Ministers on a guided tour of the city after the floods of 2019. Mr. Konduskar and his followers said that the two BJP MLAs deliberately avoided areas pointed out by him. Mr. Konduskar then threatened to boycott their poll campaigns in the coming years. The former Minister late Umesh Katti consoled him later.