January 07, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Belagavi

Unidentified persons fired at Ravi Kokitakar, Sri Ram Sene (SRS) leader, here on Saturday night.

He has been admitted to hospital and is out of danger, according to police.

The incident occurred when he was returning home after visiting a friend in Hindalga village. The assailants fired on his car and the bullet brushed against his shoulder. He was taken to KLE Hospital and is recovering, the police said. An investigation has been launched.