Srirangapatna tiger image captured in camera trap

January 18, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The image of the tiger which was sighted in Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Tuesday has been captured in camera traps and was being matched with the database of the Forest Department.

Besides, pug marks of the tiger was found on Thursday while a wild boar was found killed in what is suspected to be a tiger attack at Gendehosahalli which is close to the place where the tiger was sighted in Channahalli near Mahadevapura.

Chief Conservator of Forests of Mysuru Circle Malathi Priya said additional cages have been set up in the vicinity of the prey kill and local people have been urged not to venture out before dawn and after dusk. Meanwhile, the operation to track and capture the tiger continues.

