Srirangapatna-Kushalnagar road to be four-lane: MP

MYSURU

18 February 2021 23:25 IST

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday said the road between Srirangapatna and Kushalnagar bypassing Mysuru city will become a four-lane highway and the work is expected to start in about 15 months.

Presiding over a meeting in Madikeri, he said the highway has been planned in view of increase in vehicle density between Mysuru and Madikeri.

Vehicles heading to Madikeri from Bengaluru can as well take a detour at Srirangapatna to join the Madikeri highway, instead of entering Mysuru city, helping decongestion of the busy stretch, once the road becomes four-lane. The work between Srirangapatna and Kushalnagar is expected to ease congestion between Srirangapatna and Mysuru city.

The MP told the officials to expedite the work on developing an industrial area in Kushalnagar, which is now a newly-established taluk, and submit a proposal to him for establishing a 25 to 50 bed ESI hospital in the town.

Mr. Simha said the Mysuru-Madikeri highway needs repair besides fixing of defensive barriers at some stretches. The stretch at Tavarekere in Kushalanagar town gets submerged during the monsoon and it has to be elevated to prevent flooding.