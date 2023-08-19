Srirangapatna Dasara will be celebrated for five days from October 16, says Minister

August 19, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The five-day Srirangapatna Dasara will be celebrated in the historical town of Srirangapatna in Mandya district from October 16. This was announced at the preliminary meeting convened on Srirangapatna Dasara Mahotsava which was chaired by Minister in charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy, on Saturday, August 19.

He told the district administration to ensure that the celebrations were traditional with local artists getting preference over others. The preparations have to start in advance and all arrangements should be made for the events that are part of the mahotsava, he said, adding that the district’s culture needs to be highlighted in the events.

The Minister told the officials to inspect Kiranguru Bannimantap, Jamboo Savari route and programme venue, and commence works that need to be carried out to prepare them for the festivities.

On the days when Srirangapatna hosts the Dasara events, all taluk centers must be attractively illuminated to bring alive the festive ambiences. The local bodies must join hands in making it happen, giving a special Dasara splendor to the towns, he said.

On the day of Jamboo Savari, the police band and the mounted police force need to be part of the procession and a letter in this regard needs to be written to the police commissioner, Mysuru for making it possible, the Minister said.

Earlier, there were discussions on whether to restrict the festivities to three days or five days. However, it was decided to organise the events for five days so that all programmes including Women’s Dasara, Farmers’ Dasara and Children’s Dasara could be organised, said Ramesh Babu Bandi Siddegowda, MLA.

“We had sought more funds for the festivities this year from the Chief Minister. The Minister in charge of Mandya district needs to discuss with the CM again,” the MLA urged.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said a committee comprising the MLAs and MLCs from the district will be constituted for organising the festivities overall in addition to committees for venue, cultural events, procession, exhibition, health, illumination, sports, and finance.

P. Ravikumar, Darshan Puttanaiah, MLAs; and others were present.

