Srirangapatna Dasara to be a grand affair this year

This year’s Srirangapatna Dasara will be a grand affair as five days of celebrations have been planned from September 28.

Minister in-charge of Mandya district Gopalaiah, after chairing a preliminary meeting on Srirangapatna Dasara in Mandya on Monday, said that all tourist attractions including Bannimantap, Kalyani and other historical places will be decked up for the festivities.

He said the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru has released a sum of Rs. 1 crore for Srirangapatna Dasara. Funds from other departments would be mobilized to make the celebrations grand, he said, adding that programmes would be chalked out soon. Last year, Rs. 50 lakh was released for the celebrations.

The Minister said three to five elephants would be brought for the Jamboo Savari from Mysuru. Police Band and tableaux are the other attractions of the celebrations.

Like in Mysuru, sub-committees would be constituted for organizing events like Raitha Dasara, Yoga Dasara, Dasara Sports, Makkala Dasara, Mahila Dasara and Udyoga Dasara, Mr. Gopalaiah said.

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah suggested that former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda or the CSIR-CFTRI director should be invited to inaugurate Dasara in Srirangapatna. He urged the Minister to ensure that the bills of the contractors who implement Dasar- related works are cleared immediately after the celebrations. Even artistes should get their remuneration soon after the festivities, he felt.