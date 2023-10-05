Srirangapatna Dasara from October 16

October 05, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The historical town Srirangapatna will come alive as the three-day Dasara celebrations commence from October 16.

Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family will inaugurate Srirangapatna Dasara on October 16 at 3 p.m.

Speaking after launching the logo of Srirangapatna Dasara in Mandya on Thursday, Minister-in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy said the events portraying the culture of the land will unfold after the inaugural event.

In the past, literary personalities and political leaders inaugurated the Dasara celebrations in Srirangapatna. This year, we have invited Ms. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to inaugurate the festivities, he said.

In view of drought, the Dasara celebrations will be simple and traditional. Arrangements for the festivities have commenced, he added.

Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister for Agriculture, said the Central team has arrived in the State to conduct drought assessment. They will be touring the drought-affected areas for the next three days.

MLA’s Ramesh Bandisidde Gowda, P. Ravikumar, officials, and others were present.