Srirangapatna Dasara from Oct. 4, says DC

The decision on the number of days of Srirangapatna Dasara celebration will be taken soon. Either the celebrations will be for three days from October 4 to 6 or five days from October 4 to 8, said Deputy Commissioner Kumara.

The deputy commissioner was presiding over a meeting on Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 at the Zilla Panchayat office in Mandya on Monday.

“Let us celebrate Srirangapatna Dasara on a grand scale, keeping the traditional aspects of the celebrations intact,” he added.

Mr. Kumara said the sub-committees for organising the Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 have been constituted and the committees have to take up the responsibilities assigned to them without any delay, preparing the plans for the celebrations.

The local artistes must get priority in the cultural events, and the approval of the sub-committee was necessary for the artistes to participate in the cultural events, he added.

The deputy commissioner suggested organising the children’s film festival for the Dasara and all films screened must have a good message for the children. Only such films have to be screened in the theatres during the festival.

The finance committee has to submit the bills towards the artists’ remuneration besides the expenditure incurred on the programmes within one week after the celebrations get over, he said.

He told the procession committee to ensure that the procession route was free of potholes and that the overhead electric cables must not cause any disruption during the procession. Arrangements in this regard must be made, the Deputy Commissioner told the meeting.

This year’s Dasara exhibition will have a total of 200 stalls and 50 stalls will be reserved for the food festival. The food festival has to feature food diversity from Karnataka, with each stall given for every district, the meeting was told.

