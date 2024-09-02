GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Srirangapatna Dasara from Oct. 4, says DC

Decision soon on whether to organise the celebrations for three days or five days

Published - September 02, 2024 07:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner Kumara presiding over the meeting on Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 in Mandya on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Kumara presiding over the meeting on Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 in Mandya on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The decision on the number of days of Srirangapatna Dasara celebration will be taken soon. Either the celebrations will be for three days from October 4 to 6 or five days from October 4 to 8, said Deputy Commissioner Kumara.

The deputy commissioner was presiding over a meeting on Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 at the Zilla Panchayat office in Mandya on Monday.

“Let us celebrate Srirangapatna Dasara on a grand scale, keeping the traditional aspects of the celebrations intact,” he added.

Mr. Kumara said the sub-committees for organising the Srirangapatna Dasara-2024 have been constituted and the committees have to take up the responsibilities assigned to them without any delay, preparing the plans for the celebrations.

The local artistes must get priority in the cultural events, and the approval of the sub-committee was necessary for the artistes to participate in the cultural events, he added.

The deputy commissioner suggested organising the children’s film festival for the Dasara and all films screened must have a good message for the children. Only such films have to be screened in the theatres during the festival.

The finance committee has to submit the bills towards the artists’ remuneration besides the expenditure incurred on the programmes within one week after the celebrations get over, he said.

He told the procession committee to ensure that the procession route was free of potholes and that the overhead electric cables must not cause any disruption during the procession. Arrangements in this regard must be made, the Deputy Commissioner told the meeting.

This year’s Dasara exhibition will have a total of 200 stalls and 50 stalls will be reserved for the food festival. The food festival has to feature food diversity from Karnataka, with each stall given for every district, the meeting was told.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.