Srirangapatna Dasara begins

Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt inaugurating the Srirangapatna Dasara celebrations on Wednesday by flagging off the Jamboo Savari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

MYSURU:

The five-day Srirangapatna Dasara began on a traditional note in the historic town in Mandya district with Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt inaugurating the festivities.

The swamiji showered flower petals on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the wooden replica of ‘Ambari’ that was carried by tusker Mahendra, one of the Mysuru Dasara elephants.

Minister in charge of Mandya district K Gopalaiah, Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda, MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah, and Deputy Commissioner Aswathi were present.

Hundreds of people watched the launch of the celebrations at Kirangur Circle in Bannimantap area.

Tusker Mahendra marched on the streets majestically along with female Dasara elephants Kaveri and Vijaya.

Veeragase, Dollu Kunita, Tamate, Somana Kunita, Navilu Kunita and other folk forms were part of the procession as artistes cheered up the festive ambience with their performances.

Several programmes have been planned as part of the Dasara celebrations. Yuva Dasara, Raitha Dasara, and cultural events will take place in the next four days.