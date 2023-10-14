Srirangapatana Dasara from October 16th to 18th

October 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The district administration in Mandya is all set to host the Srirangapatana Dasara from October 16 to 18.

The famed Mysuru Dasara began at Srirangapatana in 1610 CE when Raja Wadiyar ascended the throne and wanted Navaratri celebrations to be held on a grand scale in continuation of the traditions established by the rulers of Vijayanagar. But the capital of the erstwhile Mysore Kingdom shifted from Srirangapatana to Mysuru after the 1799 Anglo-Mysore war and thus Dasara celebrations also bid adieu to the riverine island.

The preparations for the festival was reviewed by the local MLA A.B. Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, and Srirangapatana Dasara will have Mahila Dasara, Kavi Goshti, and participation by various cultural and folk troupes. There will also be a health camp on October 17 and the finale will be a procession on October 18.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar said that there will be an aahara mela or food mela with 20 stalls, and a milking contest for farmers on October 17 at 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. The district-level milking contest will have a first prize of ₹25,000, second prize of ₹20,000, and third prize will have a cash award of ₹15,000 apart from a consolation prize of ₹10,000. The exhibition will have posters loaded with information pertaining to agriculture, women, and child development etc.

