Sriramulu’s tweet creates sensation

January 17, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A tweet by Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu inviting the people of Sindhanur (Raichur district) to participate in a programme by Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha launched by his mentor Gali Janardhan Reddy created a sensation for a while on Tuesday.

The tweet from the official handle of the Minister (@sriramulubjp), was, however, deleted after an hour of its posting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Sriramulu’s supporters said that the official twitter account of the Transport Minister was hacked and the views expressed in the tweet were not of their leader. Mr. Sriramulu could not be reached for his comments.

After having been sidelined in the BJP, Mr. Reddy recently launched the new party and it was widely speculated that Mr. Sriramulu would join it. Mr. Sriramulu has, however, maintained a distance from the new political outfit.

