Sriramulu’s fans go crazy at rally

November 20, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - BALLARI

The emotionally charged fans of Transport Minister B. Sriramulu went crazy when their leader was addressing them at the Scheduled Tribes’ conference in Ballari on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Applauds, cheers, and whistles reverberated whenever Mr. Sriramulu’s name was taken by other speakers in the public meeting. However, when Mr. Sriramulu himself approached the podium to deliver the introductory remarks, his fans went crazy with joyful cries and whistles.

Trending

Visibly excited by his fans craziness, Mr. Sriramulu, who played a key role in organising the event, responded with an aggressive attack on Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah. In typical Ballari-style, he tied towel to his head symbolising his readiness to fight and invited his opponents for a fight. His words and actions on the stage further took his fans’ emotions to the next level.

Not just fans, even the party leaders who were on the stage appeared to be thrilled to see Mr. Sriramulu’s style and aggressiveness.