Sriramulu’s dig at HDK

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, Minister for Health and Family Welfare B.S riramulu said Mr. Kumaraswamy seems to have grown fond of Pakistan. “If he is so much in love with Pakistan, let him leave this country and settle in Pakistan.”
Speaking to reporters in Chitradurga on Friday, Mr. Sriramulu said Mr. Kumaraswamy himself being a former Chief Minister and son of a former Prime Minister, it is not correct on his part to issue statements which have hurt the people of the country.
“Such people who are engaged in vote bank politics and appeasement politics should leave this country.”
