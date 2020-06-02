Karnataka

Sriramulu taken out in procession, social distancing norms ignored

In utter disregard for social distancing norms, Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu was taken out in a huge procession at Parashurampura in Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people of Molakalmuru and Challakere taluks gathered at Parashurampura to express their gratitude to Mr. Sriramulu, the district-in-charge Minister, for providing drinking water to their taluks from Vanivilasa Sagara dam in Hiriyuru taluk. They participated in the procession without wearing masks and without maintaining social distance in which Mr. Sriramulu, A. Narayanaswamy, MP; and G.H. Thippareddy, MLA, were taken in a bullock cart on the streets of the village.

Mr. Sriramulu who had come to offer ‘bagina’ to Vedavathi river along with Mr. Narayanaswamy and Mr. Thippareddy, was welcomed by hundreds of BJP workers at Parashurampura. He was not wearing a mask and did not maintain social distance during the procession. Mr. Narayanaswamy and Mr. Thippareddy too were not wearing masks.

After he was criticised in media and social media, Mr. Sriramulu cancelled his three programmes and went away.

Replying to a question on violating the norms, Mr.Sriramulu told reporters that he was covering his mouth and nose with a safforn shawl which he had put around his neck during the procession.

He defended himself by saying that he had removed his mask to speak to the reporters and also showed his mask and said that he will wear it after speaking to the reporters.

