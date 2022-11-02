Sriramulu spends night near Tungabhadra Canal demanding quick repairs

Minister for Transport, Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Ballari iIn-charge B. Sriramulu taking a bath in the Vedavathi near Bidihalli in Ballari district on Wednesday, after spending a night seeking immediate repairs to an aqueduct. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

Minister for Transport, Scheduled Tribes Welfare and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu stayed on Tuesday night near the Tungabhadra Low Level Canal (LLC) aqueduct near Bidihalli in the district demanding quick repairs.

The water flow into the canal was stopped about a month ago as one of the pillars of the aqueduct was damaged in floods.

“If I stay a night on the banks of the canal, the officials will hasten repair work. That is why I decided to stay here for a day and a night,” Mr. Sriramulu told media representatives at the site on Wednesday.

“If water is not released into the canal within three days, standing crops on around three lakh hectares in both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will be destroyed due to lack of water. If the LLC, which was damaged in the recent floods, is not repaired quickly, water cannot be released into the canal. I thought that my presence on the spot will naturally speed up the repair work and hence, I stayed a day and a night there,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

The Minister said that the aqueduct, which was built between 1950-1953, was damaged after over one lakh cusecs of water was released from Vani Vilasa Sagar Reservoir into the Vedavathi river course recently.

“Pillar No 10 of the aqueduct collapsed and Pillar No 15 was washed away in the current. Repair work is on and I hope it will be completed soon,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

To a question, the Minister stressed the need for replacing the old aqueduct with a new one as a permanent solution.

“For building a new aqueduct, we need around ₹500 crore. I have already discussed the feasibility of building a new aqueduct with officials of the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. We have also brought it to the notice of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Nearly 60% of the project cost should be borne by Andhra Pradesh and the balance 40% by Karnataka,” the Minister said.

Deputy Commissioner Pavan Kumar Malapati, Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manjunath and other senior officers were present.