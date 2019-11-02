Sriramulu says he may get AIIMS for Raichur

Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Raichur district in-charge B. Sriramulu has promised that he would promptly try to bring an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to the district and also try to take up the issue of removing silt from the Tungabhadra dam to ensure irrigation for a second crop in Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag to mark the 64th Rajyotsava celebrations at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Raichur on Friday.

Mr. Sriramulu, who spoke on the history of unification, said that several prominent leaders, writers and freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to bring Kannada-speaking areas, which were spread over small areas, together to form a single State. “Due to the immense efforts and fights by leaders such as Deputy Channabasappa, Alur Venkatarao, B.M. Srikantaiah, A.N. Krishnarao, Hardekar Manjappa, Mangalavede Srinivasarao, Karnad Sadashivarao, S. Nijalingappa and Kengal Hanumanthaiya, the State of Mysore was formed on November 1, 1956 and later, renamed as Karnataka.

Raichur district was part of a rich culture of Kannada-speaking people, which was spread from the Cauvery river to the Godavari river, and ruled by various kings. “The rich culture and tradition of Kannada Nadu should be carried to the next generation to guide them how the people of Kannada-speaking areas were brought under a single State,” he said.

The Minister also inaugurated a relief centre constructed by the Social Welfare Department and a high school and post-matriculation hostel for minorities constructed by the Minorities Welfare Department.

Mr. Sriramulu inaugurated a dream project, 'Karnataka One, e-service centre, at the old Tahsildar’s office building to extend services for various public-related works under different departments.

He also handed over keys of vehicles sanctioned to 52 beneficiaries under the Airavata scheme.

Earlier, the Minister received the guard of honour from the police contingent.

Schoolchildren performed cultural programmes keep the audience entertained.

Shivaraj Patil, Basanagowda Daddal and N.S. Boseraju, legislators, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar, CEO Lakshmikanth Reddy, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy and others were present.