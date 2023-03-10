Sriramulu says Congress is making Siddaramaiah a scapegoat, dares it to make him its CM candidate

March 10, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Yadgir

Transport Minister B. Sriramulu has dared the Congress to name Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah as its Chief Ministerial candidate.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Friday.

Mr. Sriramulu said that the Congress has been treating Mr. Siddaramaiah the way it treated Devaraj Urs, S. Nijalingappa, Veerendra Patil and S. Bangarappa. The Congress is trying to make Mr. Siddaramaiah a scapegoat. But, it should not happen. “If the Congress has the guts, it should declare him as its Chief Ministerial candidate,” he stressed.

With a smile, he replied to a question saying that he may be the Chief Ministerial candidate in the future if the party decides so. The era of demanding Deputy Chief Minister’s post for himself has already passed, he added. To a question, he said that the CBI issuing summons to G. Janardhan Reddy is a legal process. Therefore, he has nothing more to say on this.

The Transport Minister said that he has already instructed his officials to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of a BMTC driver who was charred to death in the morning in the State capital. He has also directed them to offer a job to a family member of the driver.

General Secretary of BJP C.T. Ravi, who was present at the press conference, said that the Congress has contributed nothing in terms of money to lay the 10-lane national highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru. “I challenge them to show records for having contributed a single rupee to the project,” he said.

Mr. Ravi reacted to the Congress remark on the statement of the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa that some sitting MLAs will miss party ticket this time saying, let the Congress announce who has the authority in the party to issue ticket to its candidates. “Who will give ticket? Siddaramaiah, D.K. Shivakumar or Mallikarjun Kharge? Once nominees are announced, the internal differences within the Congress will explode.”

He further said that in the BJP, the party’s Parliamentary Board will decide about ticket as Mr. Yediyurappa is a member of that board.