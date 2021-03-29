Sriramulu says CD scandal will not impact byelection results

YADGIR

Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu has said that the CD scandal will not impact the byelection results in the State.

He was talking to reporters after accompanying BJP candidate Pratapgouda Patil when the latter filed his nomination papers in Maski on Monday.

Asked whether the CD scandal issue would impact the byelections, he replied that “there will be no impact as we are going to voters on the development plank and not on issues involving the personal matters of leaders.”

Mr. Sriramulu stopped himself from saying more about the CD scandal and maintained that he won’t say much about it as investigation is under way. Expressing the confidence in his party’s good performance, he said that they will win in all three constituencies — Maski, Belagavi and Basavakalyan — in the bypolls. He attacked Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and said that he [Siddaramaiah] may be frustrated knowing the fact that he is facing another election defeat.