Sriramulu put in charge of Social Welfare

In a minor reshuffle effected to the State Cabinet, the portfolio of Health and Backward Classes Minister B. Sriramulu was changed and he was allocated Social Welfare.

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has taken the Backward Classes Welfare portfolio, the Health portfolio has been given to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

A notification in this effect was issued by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who was in charge of Social Welfare, is now left with Public Works.