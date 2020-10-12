Karnataka

Sriramulu put in charge of Social Welfare

In a minor reshuffle effected to the State Cabinet, the portfolio of Health and Backward Classes Minister B. Sriramulu was changed and he was allocated Social Welfare.

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has taken the Backward Classes Welfare portfolio, the Health portfolio has been given to Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar.

A notification in this effect was issued by Governor Vajubhai Vala. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who was in charge of Social Welfare, is now left with Public Works.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2020 4:32:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sriramulu-put-in-charge-of-social-welfare/article32834637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY