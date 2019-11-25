Sriramulu meets JD(S) leader GT Deve Gowda

Minister for Health B. Sriramulu on Monday met former Minister and senior JD(S) leader G T Deve Gowda at his residence in Mysuru.

The meeting gains significance ahead of the by-elections to Hunsur constituency where Mr. Gowda enjoyed support for having represented the constituency in the past. Mr Sriramulu, however, clarified that they did not discuss politics.

After felicitating Mr. Gowda, Mr. Sriramulu told reporters that he came to meet him since it was his birthday. “I wished him on his birthday and prayed the almighty to give him enough strength to protect the interests of the people,” he said.

The Minister added, “Leaving aside politics, we have remained like a family and kept good relations.”

Mr. Gowda, an MLA from Chamundeshwari constituency, turned 70 on Monday. The Vokkaliga leader has distanced himself from the JD(S) and stayed away from campaigning in Hunsur. He has not yet announced his support in the byelection and leaders from both the Congress and the BJP are approaching him seeking his support.