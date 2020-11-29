Sriramulu in favour of demand for inclusion of Molakalmur taluk in Ballari district

B. Sriramulu

KALABURAGI

29 November 2020 21:57 IST

Responding to the demand for the inclusion of Molakalmur taluk in Ballari district from Chitradurga district, Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu, who represents Molakalmur in the Legislative Assembly, said that the was in favour of the demand.

“After six taluks from Ballari district are carved out to form the new Vijayanagara district, five taluks would remain in Ballari district. A new demand for carving out Molakalmur taluk from Chitradurga to include it in Ballari and make it six taluks for Ballari has cropped up. Personally, I am in favour of the demand,” he said, while speaking to media representatives in Ballari on Sunday.

When asked about Ballari city MLA G. Somashekhar Reddy’s opposition to the bifurcation of Ballari, the Minister said that the decision for the formation of the new Vijayanagara district was taken after consulting all leaders.

Advertising

Advertising

“Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa took the decision after consulting all leaders from the region. The bifurcation of Ballari was for administrative convenience. I know that Mr. Somashekhar Reddy is opposing it. We will convince him of the need to heed to the decision,” he said.

Endorsing the leadership of Mr. Yediyurappa, Mr. Ramulu dismissed the possibility of a change in leadership in the State.

“Mr. Yediyurappa is our leader whose words are final in the State BJP. There is no question of replacing him. There are many aspirants for Ministerial berths. The Chief Minister would take the final decision after holding consultations with the high command and taking everybody into confidence... If 17 MLAs get together to discuss some issues, it cannot be viewed as an anti-party activity,” he said.