Sriramulu files police complaint over ‘fake’ social media post

Health and Family Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner over a “fake post” in his name being circulated on social media to “defame” him.

In his complaint, Mr. Sriramulu said that someone had created a post in his name and circulated it on Facebook and other social media platforms tagging an FB account — “My favourite Chief Minister Siddaramaiah” — stating that smearing cow dung on the body and drinking of cow urine could help handle COVID-19.

“This is to defame me and to portray me in a bad light among the general public,” he said in his complaint, filed on Thursday.

He urged the Police Commissioner to trace the person responsible and take strict action. The cybercrime police have taken up the case.