Sriramulu does an Angadi

Hardly has the dust on the remarks by M.P. Renukacharya, BJP MLA, on minority community settled, Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Thursday said here that anti-social elements destroying public property “should by shot at sight”.
Referring to the incident in which an explosive device was placed at Mangaluru airport, the Minister said such criminals should be shot. Anti-social elements should not be allowed to rear their heads. Some do it for passing fame and some are known to be mentally unstable, and such elements should be shot at sight, said the Minister.
Union Minister Suresh Angadi had recently said that those damaging railway property during anti-CAA protests should be shot at sight.
