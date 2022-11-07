Sriramulu directs officials to speed up investigation of jowar procurement scandal in Ballari

Taking serious exception to the slow-paced investigation of irregularities in the procurement of jowar under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) in Ballari, Transport Minister and Ballari in-charge B. Sriramulu has directed the officials concerned to speed up investigation and arrest the accused.

The Minister said that some people illegally stocked jowar procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) in 2021-22 for the purpose of selling it at a much higher price and the scam came to light when jowar was found to be in shortage under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

“Two FIRs [First Information Reports] were filed, one in Ballari Rural Police Station and the other in Siruguppa Police Station. The police have not made any arrests so far. The investigation officers should take the matter seriously and immediately arrest the accused. They should speed up investigation and file the charge-sheet within a month,” Mr. Sriramulu said at a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting held at Zilla Panchayat Conference Hall in Ballari on Monday.

The investigating officers told the meeting that many people who had not cultivated jowar had managed to obtain certificates to falsely show that they had cultivated jowar for the purpose of getting benefits of PSS.

Reviewing the activities of the Health and Family Welfare Department in the district, the Minister said that a proposal has been submitted to the government for upgrading six Primary Health Centres (PHCs) into Community Health Centres (CHCs) and establishing 12 new PHCs at different locations in the district.

When issues related to power supply were taken up for discussion, Sandur MLA E. Tukaram brought to the notice of the meeting that GESCOM (Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company Limited) officials demanded bribe for providing free electricity connection to households of poor under the Belaku scheme. In his response, Mr. Sriramulu directed the officials to take the complaints seriously and take stringent action against the errant personnel.

When Ballari Rural MLA B. Nagendra objected to GESCOM officials who indiscriminately disconnected electricity supply in those households that, for one reason or the other, had failed to pay bills, Mr. Sriramulu told the GESCOM officials not to go harsh against poor people and directed them to persuade people to pay their bills without disconnecting power connection.

When Siruguppa MLA M.S. Somalingappa raised the issue of damaged road between Siruguppa and Ballari and the problems being faced by the public, the Minister assured that he will take up the matter with the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Mr. Sriramulu also expressed the government’s desire to establish a textile park in Ballari which can attract around ₹400 crore and generate around 8 lakh jobs in the initial stage. “We are working on the proposal to be sent to the government for offering required land at discounted rates to Binary Apparel Park Pvt. Ltd. that has come forward to establish its manufacturing units in the proposed textile park,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

Lok Sabha members Y. Devendrappa and Karadi Sanganna, legislators Somashekhar Reddy, J.N. Ganesh and Gopalkrishna, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer J. Lingamurthy, Superintendent of Police Ranjith Kumar Bandaru and other senior officers were present.