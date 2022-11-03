Sriramulu defends sale of old BMTC buses to NEKRTC, NWKRTC

They may be old, but they are still in good condition, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
November 03, 2022 20:33 IST

Minister for Transport B. Sriramulu has defended the plan to sell buses discarded by the BMTC to State-owned transport corporations in North Karnataka.

“I do not have the complete details of the deal. But I think that is because the buses may be old, but they are still in good condition. It may also be because BMTC needs new buses,” he said.

He was responding to the charge that the BMTC was selling old buses to NEKRTC and NWKRTC at ₹1 lakh per bus. “The government does not discriminate between BMTC and NEKRTC or NWKRTC. We treat them all as equal,” he said.

Mr. Sriramulu threw a challenge to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami again.

“People of Badami are fed up with him. They will blacken his face, if he were to contest again. He is a leader who is searching for a constituency and he speaks about my contest from Molakalmuru. I want to declare today that I will contest again from Molakalmuru. But does he have the guts to contest from Badami again. He will not, as he knows he will lose,” Mr. Sriramulu said.

