Srirama Sene leader opposes use of temple funds for Shaadi Mahal

Funds collected in the hundi of temples should be utilised for maintenance and development of the temple besides the welfare of the Hindu community alone, says the leader

April 05, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Srirama Sene leader Pramod Muthalik on Wednesday, April 5, aired his ire against the proposed utilisation of a portion of money donated to Srikanteshwara temple at Nanjangud by devotees, towards construction of Shaadi Mahal.

Addressing a press meet in the city, Mr. Muthalik said funds collected in the hundi of temples should be utilised for maintenance and development of the temple besides the welfare of the Hindu community alone.

Mr. Muthalik said the devotees have contributed and made donations with the belief that it would be utilised for setting up goshala, training the priests, improving the temples etc. as per the rules and hence, wanted the government’s decision to be rescinded.

Referring to the death of Idrees Pasha who was lynched by cow vigilantes in Ramanagar on Saturday, Mr. Muthalik called for a ‘’thorough investigation’’ before jumping to the conclusion that he was murdered. ‘’There was no murder and the conspiracy behind it should be investigated,’’ he added.

He also flayed former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and H.D. Kumarawamyhad for their remarks condemning Idrees Pasha’s death.

‘’They have not uttered a word against illegal transportation of cattle which was in violation of the law and both the leaders are issuing one-sided statements. Why did they not speak against the transportation of the cattle in containers,’’ said Mr. Muthalik and dubbed their statements as a case of ‘’Muslim appeasement’’.

