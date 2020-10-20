Karnataka

Sripathi Acharya dead

Senior journalist S.N. Sripathy Acharya (89) passed away in Hubballi on Monday night after a brief period of illness. He is survived by a son and a daughter.

A native of Sagri near Udupi, Sripathy Acharya had served in the Kannada daily Samyukta Karnataka for 32 years before retiring as News Editor.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 8:30:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/sripathi-acharya-dead/article32902498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY