Srinivas University Founders’ Day today

MANGALURU

17 April 2021 02:38 IST

The Founders Day celebration of A. Shama Rao Foundation, Srinivas University and Srinivas Group of Institutions and the third Annual Convocation of Srinivas University will be held on Saturday.

The programme would be organised at varsity’s city campus in Pandeshwar, a release stated. On the occasion, the A. Shama Rao Memorial Achievement Award, 2021, will be presented to Karnataka Bank MD and CEO M.S. Mahabaleshwara and the A. Shama Rao Memorial Outstanding Teacher Award will be given to Harikrishna Dambe, PG teacher, Little Rock Indian School, Brahmavara.

The former chairman of Bank of Maharashtra Allen C. Pereira will deliver the Founders’ Day lecture in the presence of University Chancellor A. Raghavendra Rao from 11 a.m. At the convocation starting at 4 p.m., Udupi Puttige Mutt Seer Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swami and scholar Acharya Dhanwant Singh would be conferred the degree of Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa).

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 327 students, including 205 UG and 114 PG would be awarded the degrees.

Mr. Mahabaleshwara was chosen for the achievement award in banking, finance and credit planning. Mr. Dambe was chosen for the teacher award in the field of education in the undivided Dakshina Kannada district.