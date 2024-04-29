ADVERTISEMENT

Schools, colleges and govt. offices to remain closed on Tuesday to pay respect to Srinivas Prasad’s passing

April 29, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Schools, colleges, and government offices in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district will remain closed on Tuesday as a mark of respect to BJP MP and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad, who passed away on Monday.

A government order was issued on April 29, however, it exempted schools and colleges where exams had been scheduled for Tuesday in advance.

The last rites of Mr. Srinivas Prasad will be held with full State honours at B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust situated near Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) premises on Mananthavadi Road on Tuesday.

