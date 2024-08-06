ADVERTISEMENT

Srinivas Prasad’s 77th birth anniversary celebrated

Updated - August 06, 2024 11:45 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 11:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

77th birth anniversary of the late V. Srinivas Prasad was celebrated in Mysuru on Tuesday, August 6. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The 77th birth anniversary of the late V. Srinivas Prasad was celebrated at a function jointly organised by the University of Mysore’s Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Educational and Cultural Trust and others at Manasagangothri in Mysuru on Tuesday, August 6.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of the Mysuru district, participated in the programme along with former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar.

Floral tributes were offered to a portrait of Srinivas Prasad, who passed away in April this year. Mr. Prasad had served as a Minister not only at the Centre but also in the State. He had represented the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency six times and Nanjangud assembly segment twice.

