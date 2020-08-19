Srinivas Prasad, Mysuru SP test positive for COVID-19

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad and Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyant have been tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr. Prasad underwent a test for COVID-19 after showing symptoms. After the results returned positive, the MP said he would be following doctor’s advice, and added that there was no reason for anxiety.
He asked all those who had come in contact with him during the last one week to undergo COVID-19 test and take precautions, including quarantining themselves.
A host of BJP leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, and Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda were present at Mr. Prasad’s residence at Jayalakshmipuram here on Monday.
Mr. Ryshyant underwent the test as one the personnel in his office had tested positive. The offier, who has quarantined himself at home, has reportedly shown no symptoms of COVID-19.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath