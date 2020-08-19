Karnataka

Srinivas Prasad, Mysuru SP test positive for COVID-19

Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad and Mysuru Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyant have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Prasad underwent a test for COVID-19 after showing symptoms. After the results returned positive, the MP said he would be following doctor’s advice, and added that there was no reason for anxiety.

He asked all those who had come in contact with him during the last one week to undergo COVID-19 test and take precautions, including quarantining themselves.

A host of BJP leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, and Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda were present at Mr. Prasad’s residence at Jayalakshmipuram here on Monday.

Mr. Ryshyant underwent the test as one the personnel in his office had tested positive. The offier, who has quarantined himself at home, has reportedly shown no symptoms of COVID-19.

