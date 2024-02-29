Srinivas Prasad dubs Constitutional awareness jatha as a ‘Congress gimmick’

February 29, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamarajanagar MP and former Minister V. Srinivas Prasad said here on Thursday that the Constitutional awareness jatha was a Congress jatha and had nothing to do with Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking to media persons Mr. Prasad said it was a jatha to foro the image building of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa. He refuted suggestions that the Constitution was in danger as claimed by the opposition and said that it was Congress which was in danger. It is a gimmick to garner votes, he added.

Mr. Prasad accused the Congress of indulging in politics in the name of Constitution and reiterated that there was no threat to it.

In reply to a question he said the BJP-led NDA was poised to get re-elected in the 2024 general elections. “I had a long stint of 25 years in the Congress but the party is on a decline to the extent I had not imagined. Though Janata Party grew as an alternative to the Congress it ceased to bloom and grow while the BJP has emerged as an alternative,” said Mr. Prasad.

Meanwhile, a felicitation function has been arranged for Mr.Prasad on March 17 to mark his 50 years in politics. It will be held at the KSOU auditorium. Mr. Prasad recalled that he had entered politics on March 17, 1974, and had contested elections on 17 occasions and savoured both victory and defeat.

The programme will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and other political veterans including Kagodu Thimmappa will be present.

